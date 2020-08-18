Namibia: Shikongo Warns Curfew Violators

18 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

Khomas police chief Commissioner Joseph Shikongo has warned against citizens taking the Covid-19 state of emergency curfew lightly.

Government last week imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew daily in Windhoek, Okahandja, Rehoboth, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The curfew is between 20h00-05h00. Violators of the curfew regulations will be fined N$2 000 or six months imprisonment.

Speaking to New Era on yesterday afternoon, Shikongo explained that when the security cluster officials assessed the situation around Windhoek this past weekend, a number of people were still not complying. Law enforcement officers further sensitised members of the public on the curfew in place.

"People are not complying with the curfew regulations and now we are going to be strict to control the movement of people after 20h00," said Shikongo.

The entire country was downgraded to stage 3 of the state of emergency last week, with alcohol trading strictly only allowed between 12h00-18h00 weekdays and from 09h00-13h00 on Saturdays.

However, Shikongo said they have given street vendors to operate until 18h00.

"We have noticed that the street vendors have now resorted to selling alcohol after the shebeens and bars close. This is wrong; that is why we now recommended that all the street vendors should close at 18h00," he added.

According to Shikongo, the law enforcement officers encountered situations where people locked themselves inside bars during the curfew hours.

