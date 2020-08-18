Zimbabwe: Cops Arrested Over U.S.$18 Roadblock Bribe

Two police officers are set to lose their jobs if the courts prove them guilty of having collected US$18 and ZWL$ 247 bribe money at roadblock in Bindura last week.

Details contained in a memo written by the Officer Commanding Police in Mashonaland Central Province and addressed to Chief Staff Officer Operations, dated August 15 2020, confirms that the duo was arrested at Batanai Roadblock Site in Bindura.

Sergeant Majatandare and Detective Constable Chigumira were arrested by a team comprising of Bindura District Superintendent Crime and operations Superintendent Mumanyi], Chief Inspector Chimano [Acting Provincial Police Intelligence Officer] and Inspector Gwati [Z.R.P Bindura Police District Intelligence Officer] following a tip-off by members of the public.

On the day in question, Majatandare and Chigumira were deployed at a roadblock together with Constables Muchekeche and Muchengeti as well as Corporal Chigwara of Zimbabwe National Army [ZNA].

"Searches were carried out on all members who were manning the roadblock and were found only with the money they had declared upon commencing of their duty and recorded in the Roadblock Occurrence Book," the Memo said.

However, while at the roadblock, the team observed a black jacket which was placed on a chair behind a tree within the vicinity of the roadblock site.

Chief Inspector Chimano asked Member in Charge of the roadblock Sargent Majatandare who the owner of the jacket was to which he said it belonged to Detective Constable Chigumira.

Chigumira admitted being the owner of the jacket but could not tell the amount of the money in it.

When Chimano searched the jacket, he found US$18 and ZWL$247.

However, when the roadblock registers were checked, it was observed that the money in the jacket was not declared.

Apart from that, the money was mixed up in the pocket and had no proper sequential arrangement indicating that there was no proper counting when the money was placed in the jacket pocket.

"The accused persons are in police custody awaiting court appearance. The money and jacket held as exhibits were handed over to Officer in Charge Bindura Central as Exhibit," added the Memo.