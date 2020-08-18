Southern Africa: Zimbabwe's EFF Enlists Malema's Party in Planned Border Blockade

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party has enlisted Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters in South Africa to rally support for planned demonstrations at Beitbridge Border Post August 31.

EFF Zimbabwe says it is planning to hold "massive" protests at Beitbridge Border post over government's crackdown on human rights defenders and journalists.

In a letter addressed to EFF South Africa, EFF Zimbabwe secretary general, Siphosenkosi Matsho Komola Bhulule said Malema's supporters were free to join the protests.

"I am writing to you in the revolutionary spirit of economic freedom," Bhalule said.

"This letter serves to officially and respectfully inform EFF South Africa that EFF Zimbabwe is planning to hold a protest/demonstration at the Beitbridge Border Post, Limpopo Province on the 31st of August 2020.

"EFF Zimbabwe has initiated the organizing of the planned process and is building a coalition of progressive democratic forces across the length and breadth of Zimbabwe.

"We recognize that EFF South Africa has experience in organizing successful protests. We therefore request for your support and advice as we embark on our planned protests."

Bhalule said the objective of the protests was to shut down the Beitbridge Border Post so as to put pressure on the government of Zimbabwe to observe human rights.

"The government of Zimbabwe must stop arbitrary and politically motivated arrests of political activists and journalists.

"Those who have been arrested must be released immediately.

"The government of Zimbabwe must stop gross human rights abuses, beatings, torture, rape, abductions and all other forms of human rights abuses," said Bhalule in a later interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

The opposition party also urged the government to urgently fix the economy and address corruption.

"The arrests of corrupt individuals must not be selective and those arrested must be prosecuted without political interference by the powerful political elite of Zanu PF.

"The government of Zimbabwe must immediately reverse the decision to compensate white farmers for the land stolen from our people," said Bhalule.

EFF Zimbabwe is led by UK based Innocent Ndibali.

Ndibali was three years ago arrested for addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre. He was acquitted of the charges.

Malema recently described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a pig which eats its own children.

He has also challenged Zimbabweans to stand up and fight for their rights.