Malawi: Times TV Highest Bidder to Show Malawi Super League Matches

18 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Times Television has come out as the highest bidder where the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is looking for media houses to broadcast TNM Super League matches.

Four media houses namely Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Times Television, MBC and MIJ FM submitted their bids in an open bidding process that was closed on Sunday, 16 August 2020.

The highest bidder, Times Television submitted a bid worth K191 million with its particulars being that they will cover 40 high profile matches in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Public broadcaster MBC's bid was second with a bid worth K64 million while Zodiak owned owened by Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, submitted an K18 million bid.

Speaking at the bids opening ceremony in Blantyre, Sulom executive member Chimwemwe Nyirenda said they are satisfied with the interest shown by media houses in the country to beam matches live.

"This process will be looked into in detail by a special committee which will also involve teams.In this process we are not only fixed on the money but both the capacity of the media house and as well any contingency plans that are in place to make sure that everything goes smoothly," said Nyirenda.

Nyirenda added that the process is expected to be concluded by the end of two weeks before a winner is announced.

The bidding process comes at a time where by Football Association Malawi and the Super League of Malawi has been interacting with several stakeholders on the possibility of having the top-flight league restarted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 season was expected to kick start on 21 April this year but failed to do so after government had announced a state of national disaster due to the Covid-19 pandemic thereby restricting public events.

