Zimbabwe: Condolences Pour in for Bodybuilder Comrade Jackson

Former Harare Bodybuilding Federation secretary-general and actor, Munyaradzi Musarurwa, popularly known as Comrade Jackson, died in Harare on Sunday.

The car he was driving was involved in an accident along Airport Road in Harare on Sunday.

Veteran bodybuilding judge, Collin Mushunje, said he has lost a friend.

"I am gutted, he was someone who liked his sport and was very disciplined," said Mushunje.

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness Development secretary, Keith Chirimanzi, said everyone in their family was in shock.

"It's shocking to learn of the sudden death of one of our own."

Ebrahim Moosa, who worked with Musarurwa, said bodybuilding had lost a "great servant."

Sensei Mugove Muhambi, who is the Zimbabwe Karate Union vice-president, feels a pillar had fallen.

Quiet Shangai, the national bodybuilding leader, said the industry had been robbed of an influential member.

"Jackson was a brother, a bodybuilder, a businessman and farmer," he said.

"To some of us who share the same childhood surbub, (Glen View) with him, he was a mentor.

"He was a motivator."

Mourners are gathered in Hatfield.