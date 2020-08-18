Zimbabwe: Rugby Star Manasa Retires

Based former rugby player, Manasah Sita, who switched allegiance to the European country two years ago, has officially hung up his boots.

Sita represented Zimbabwe in 15s and sevens from 2006 until 2016 before he changed his loyalty to Germany in 2018.

He featured for Germany in sevens from 2018 until early this year.

The 33-year old played his final game on Saturday when he took part in a North versus South sevens tournament in Germany.

He feels that he has nothing to look forward to in rugby since his dream was to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, as well as World Rugby Sevens Series with Germany, something he will not be able to do.

"Well, the goal was Olympics, then qualify for the World Series," he said. "So, all tournaments have been cancelled and Japan qualified for Hong Kong.

"So, I got no goals anymore in terms of rugby, it's all about work and family now.

"It's been great journey, to be honest, and I really enjoyed every part of it."

The former Sables backline player, who operated at wing, centre and hooker for the Cheetahs, is now a certified personal trainer with an A licence. He established his business, Manasah Fitness, in 2018 and wants to focus on helping others stay in shape.

"I am now a gym owner here so that's where my focus is on now," he said.

"Manasah Fitness launched in September 2018 and that's when the opportunity to represent Germany also came along.