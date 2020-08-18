Zimbabwe: Guvamatanga Explains Source of Wealth

18 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary, Mr George Guvamatanga, said he made his money working in the private sector for more than 30 years, and rising to chief executive of Barclays Bank Zimbabwe, long before joining the civil service in November 2018.

He was reacting to social media pictures of a family visit to Victoria Falls using a private jet.

The family went on holiday after Mr Guvamatanga and eight of his family members recovered from Covid-19.

After the images went viral, sceptics questioned his capacity to hire a jet.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Guvamatanga said he accumulated his wealth in the private sector and he got a golden handshake when he left Barclays.

"I spent 30 years with Barclays Bank of which 23 of those was as senior executive and 10 years as the chief executive officer. It is known in the market that when I left I was paid a package running into millions of United States dollars.

"It is also important to note that I left after having successfully put together and led a consortium of managers (at Barclays Bank Zimbabwe) that wanted to acquire the bank and had secured funding for that, although Barclays Plc opted for another buyer," said Mr Guvamatanga.

Barclays Bank sold its majority stake in Barclays Bank Zimbabwe to Malawi's First Merchant Bank Capital in 2017 although former managers of the bank's local operations led by Mr Guvamatanga had also bid to buy the shares.

When the bank changed hands, the new owners and Mr Guvamatanga agreed to part ways.

"I also remain a businessman with interests spanning real estate, insurance, retail and distribution and farming, which I established before joining Government. I joined Government from the private sector because I felt my experience would help in how Government is run and make a difference" he said.

Mr Guvamatanga was appointed Permanent Secretary in September 2018, 10 months after leaving Barclays, as part of the Government drive to upgrade State financial systems and controls.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.