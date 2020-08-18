Nigeria: Covid-19 - Govt Resumes International Flights August 29

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced on Monday that the reopening procedure will mirror that of domestic flights where operations began with the Lagos and Abuja airports.

"Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption," he tweeted.

"Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience."

