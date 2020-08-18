South Africa: Decisive Leadership Is Needed in the ICT Sector to Support SA's Economic Recovery

opinion

The commentary that Business for South Africa received on its Economic Recovery Strategy document has been positive and is contributing to an enhanced strategy, which will ultimately result in a better template for the nation. This is the value of collaboration and open discourse.

There are still many challenges to inclusive economic growth in South Africa. What is already clear, is that the Covid-19 crisis - and the partnerships created to respond to it - provides a real opportunity to rethink the country's future.

The information and communication technology (ICT) sector is one of the business segments highlighted for an urgent, unambiguous and compelling new narrative focused on inclusive growth and investment. It is common cause that the sector requires national initiatives and policy interventions to create greater certainty and enable more inclusive growth, specifically in the areas of full spectrum utilisation, e-learning, digital health platforms and the acceleration of e-commerce.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global telecommunications sector has been less severe than on other consumer-focused sectors of the economy. The central role connectivity plays in maintaining economic and social activity results in the sector being fairly "crisis-resilient".

Nonetheless, equity valuations of telecommunications players have been...