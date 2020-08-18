South Africa: Wentworth Man Bust for Attempted Murder

18 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation are working tirelessly to curb criminal activities, arrest wanted suspects and maintain peace in the Wentworth policing area.

On 16 August 2020, police conducted an operation to solve recent shootings in the area.

Intelligence led them to a home on Lansdowne Road where a 27-year-old man who has been sought for months, was apprehended. He was arrested on two counts of attempted murder. It is alleged that on 15 March 2020 on 00:55, a group of residents were seated outside a house within the premises on Tiffin Road in Wentworth when the occupants of a vehicle that drove past them and fired shots towards them. A male and a female sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

A case of attempted murder was opened at the Wentworth police station and it was assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit for investigation. Police arrested the suspect and he was charged. He appeared at the Durban Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded into custody until 24 August 2020 for further investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula commended the police officers for the arrest.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

