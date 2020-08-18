Nigeria: Police Arrest Stepmother of Man Held in Captivity for 15 Years in Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Monday says it has arrested one Binta Sulaiman, the stepmother of man, 40-year-old, Ibrahim Lawan held in captivity for 15 years in Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was also as it says it has launched a manhunt to arrest the father, one Lawan Sheka for illegally confining his biological son for fifteen (15) years in a dilapidated room without proper feeding and health care.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen, said the father is currently at large.

DSP Haruna said it rescued the victim based on intelligence gathering and rushed to the hospital, Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano and where he is currently receiving medical attention.

According to him, "On the 16/08/2020 at about 1100hrs, information received revealed that one Ibrahim Lawan aged 40 years old of Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State was illegally confined for fifteen (15) years in a dilapidated room by his Biological father, one Lawan Sheka of the same address inside his house without proper feeding and health care.

"The Command's Medical Team, as well as Team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP Magaji Musa, was raised and immediately swung into action. The victim was rescued and rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano and admitted.

"One suspect named Binta Sulaiman, a stepmother to the victim was arrested.

"Effort is in progress to arrest the father of the victim who is currently at large.

"However, the Command's Commissioner of Police, CP Habu A. Sani, ordered the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for Discreet Investigations," DSP Haruna stated.

Recall that the rescue of Ibrahim Lawan on Sunday was coming barely days after (Thursday), one Ahmed Aminu, 30-years-old, also confined by his father, Aminu Farawa in a garage was rescued by the police in the state.