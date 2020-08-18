South Africa: Malusi Gigaba and the Art of Lying for a Living

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

How does someone who has been found by a judge to have lied, appeared in a self-shot pornographic video, and been accused of taking cash from the Guptas, believe that, 'I still have a future in the ANC and a long one'?

Testimony at the Zondo Commission last week indicated that Malusi Gigaba had received cash in hand from the Guptas. This was while he was a Cabinet minister, during the time when he could make decisions that had a crucial impact on the nation's future.

Gigaba still has an important position in the ANC and clearly still has political influence. It needs to be asked whether he should retain this position, and how he was able to ever hold ministerial posts (including that of finance minister) while (allegedly) being on the receiving end of the Guptas' cash.

The testimony at the Zondo Commission last week included a witness saying he saw a bag in Gigaba's official car, and that inside it was "some stack of bundles of money... with R200 notes". According to the witness, Gigaba would pay cash at restaurants and "pay cash for his tailored suits".

Gigaba, Molefe, Gama, Pita and Singh were leaving...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.