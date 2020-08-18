South Africa: Malusi Gigaba and the Art of Lying for a Living

analysis

How does someone who has been found by a judge to have lied, appeared in a self-shot pornographic video, and been accused of taking cash from the Guptas, believe that, 'I still have a future in the ANC and a long one'?

Testimony at the Zondo Commission last week indicated that Malusi Gigaba had received cash in hand from the Guptas. This was while he was a Cabinet minister, during the time when he could make decisions that had a crucial impact on the nation's future.

Gigaba still has an important position in the ANC and clearly still has political influence. It needs to be asked whether he should retain this position, and how he was able to ever hold ministerial posts (including that of finance minister) while (allegedly) being on the receiving end of the Guptas' cash.

The testimony at the Zondo Commission last week included a witness saying he saw a bag in Gigaba's official car, and that inside it was "some stack of bundles of money... with R200 notes". According to the witness, Gigaba would pay cash at restaurants and "pay cash for his tailored suits".

Gigaba, Molefe, Gama, Pita and Singh were leaving...