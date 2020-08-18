South Africa: Waterval Covid-19 Operation Yields Positive Results

18 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Visible policing members attached to Saps Waterval outside Makhado received a tip off while conducting the COVID-19 operation on Monday, 17 August 2020 about the illicit cigarettes that were being distributed around Valdezia Village at about 18:00.

The Police immediately followed the information and subsequently, managed to seize illicit cigarettes with the street value estimated of two hundred thousand rands (R200. 000) that were found in an abandoned house at the village. The suspects were not found on the scene.

The Acting station commander, Captain Robert Makhuvele applauded the sterling job by police and encouraged more commitment in the fight against the mushrooming of illicit cigarettes in Waterval Policing area.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

