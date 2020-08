press release

The 36 year old Frans Davin who was admitted in a Hospital in Cape Town with serious burns has succumbed to his injuries.

His passing was confirmed this morning. This brings the number of people who died to nine.

Meanwhile the Forensic Fire Investigator and the Forensic Anthropologists are expected to process the scene soon. The investigation will assist in identifying burned remains discovered at the scene yesterday.

The forensic investigation will also unearth the cause of fire.