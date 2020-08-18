South African Reserve Bank On Regulatory Proposals On Payroll Deductions

18 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Payroll Association (SAPA) is conducting a survey on behalf of the National Treasury, South African Reserve Bank, Financial Sector Conduct Authority, National Credit Regulator, Department of Public Service and Administration, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and the Department of Employment and Labour to obtain insights into South Africa's payroll deductions landscape. The survey results will assist to accelerate the process of finalising an informed, robust and comprehensive regulatory position on payroll deductions in South Africa.

This follows the publishing of a paper in March 2018 titled 'Joint Consultation Paper: Regulatory proposals on payroll deductions' and subsequent consultation process. The regulatory proposals explored in the consultation paper seek to achieve a safe and efficient payroll deduction system that works in the interests of employees.

To participate in the survey, please use the following link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4728106

An explanatory note regarding the survey can be found here:

http://www.sapayroll.co.za/Portals/2/Documents/Payroll-Survey-Explanatory-Note2020.pdf

