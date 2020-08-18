South Africa: Murder Suspect Nabbed With Firearm

press release

A 35-year-old man is appearing at the Colenso Magistrates Court today after he was arrested by the investigating officers from Weenen police station.

It is alleged that on 3 July 2020 at 08:50, a local headman (39) was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near the road at Nsongweni Reserve. A case of murder was opened at Weenen police station for investigation.

An investigation was conducted which led police to Mahlabathini Reserve where the suspect was arrested. A pistol which is suspect to be the murder weapon was recovered and its serial number was filed off. The suspect was detained at the police station where he was charged for murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula welcomed the arrest of the man suspected to be behind the demise of a local leader. "We hope that the recovered firearm will link the suspect to other pending cases."