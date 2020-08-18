South Africa: Murder Suspect Nabbed With Firearm

18 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 35-year-old man is appearing at the Colenso Magistrates Court today after he was arrested by the investigating officers from Weenen police station.

It is alleged that on 3 July 2020 at 08:50, a local headman (39) was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near the road at Nsongweni Reserve. A case of murder was opened at Weenen police station for investigation.

An investigation was conducted which led police to Mahlabathini Reserve where the suspect was arrested. A pistol which is suspect to be the murder weapon was recovered and its serial number was filed off. The suspect was detained at the police station where he was charged for murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula welcomed the arrest of the man suspected to be behind the demise of a local leader. "We hope that the recovered firearm will link the suspect to other pending cases."

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.