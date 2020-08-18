South Africa: Phillipolis Police Station Closed for Decontamination

press release

The police station in Phillipolis is closed after members tested positive for Covid-19 virus. The community serviced by the said police station are advised that the Community Service Centre will temporarily operate as follows:

Phillipolis - CSC will operate from Town Hall located in Koko street; Phillipolis.

The following numbers can be used for emergency:

CSC: 082 466 5105

Station Commander: 082 466 8448

The building will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

Communities will be informed once they are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.