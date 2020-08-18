South Africa: Police Apprehend Most Wanted Suspect for Burglaries and Theft of Motor Vehicles

press release

A 46-year-old Mutemba Aniceto Patricio appeared in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Monday, 17 August 2020, on five charges of burglary residential and six of theft of motor vehicle.

The accused's court appearance stems from his arrest on Friday, 14 August 2020, at Schoemansville, Hartbeespoortdam after the investigation team made a follow-up on a tip-off from members of the community. The accused has since been positively linked through fingerprints with cases of burglary residential and theft of motor vehicle which were committed between 2005 and 2009 in and around Hartbeespoortdam.

The accused was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Monday, 31 August 2020 for formal bail application. Investigation into the matter continues.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena lauded the investigation team for the success which he said will send a message that crime does not pay.