Mozambique: Number of Coronavirus Cases Exceeds 2,900

Maputo — According to the latest data from the Mozambican Health Ministry, the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease is now in excess of 2,900.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Monday, the Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, said that, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 78,877 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,293 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,289 of the test were carried out in public facilities, and four (from Cabo Delgado) in a private laboratory.

Of all the tests, 386 were from Maputo province, 317 from Maputo city, 146 from Nampula, 137 from Zambezia, 113 from Gaza, 64 from Tete, 49 from Cabo Delgado, 44 from Manica, 35 from Sofala and two from Inhambane.

1,234 of these tests gave negative results, and 59 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,914.

57 of the new cases are Mozambicans, one is a Rwandan citizen and one is from Ukraine. 39 are men and 20 are women. One is a child under the age of 15, 18 are adolescents and youths aged between 15 and 24, 37 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and three are over 65 years old.

25 of these cases are from Maputo city, and four are from Maputo province (three in Matola city and one in Moamba district). 15 cases are from the central province of Manica (three in the provincial capital, Chimoio, seven in Machaze district and five in Mossurize. Both Mossurize and Machaze border on Zimbabwe).

There are seven new cases in Cabo Delgado (six in the provincial capital, Pemba, and one in Ancuabe district), and five in Nampula (one in Nampula city and four in Nacala-a-Velha district). There are two cases in Sofala (one in Beira and one in Nhamatanda), and one in the Gaza provincial capital, Xai-Xai.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 59 new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Matsinhe announced that two Covid-19 patients who had been hospitalized in Maputo city, have now been discharged, but they must remain under home isolation. Currently 16 patients are hospitalized in isolation wards - eleven in Maputo city, four in Beira, and one in Gaza.

In the same 24 hour period, a further 33 people made a complete recovery from Covid-19, 23 in Maputo province and ten in Tete. The total number of recoveries is now 1,196 (41 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Monday, the geographical breakdown of all positive cases, since the start of the pandemic, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 853; Cabo Delgado, 536; Maputo province, 518; Nampula, 482; Gaza, 153; Sofala, 110; Tete, 65; Manica, 57; Inhambane, 57; Zambezia, 52; Niassa, 34.

The main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now as follows: 2,914 confirmed cases, of whom 1,196 have made a full recovery, and 1,718 are active cases. 21 Covid-19 patients have died, 19 from the disease and two from other pathologies.

The epidemic seems to be waning in Cabo Delgado and Nampula, but is gaining strength in Maputo. Between them Maputo city and province account for over 58 per cent of all currently active cases.