South Africa: The Bio-Economy Can Create Thousands of Jobs and Boost Our Supply Chains - Here's How

The benefits of the bio-economy need to be embedded into relevant national policies. To date, the development of these policies has been slow and ineffective. Voluntary sustainability schemes have thus emerged to fill the legislative gap, not all of which have the ultimate goal of good stewardship.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the global gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by almost 5% as a result of Covid-19 - the biggest slump since The Great Depression of the 1930s.

As policymakers and businesses consider the way forward, many have been calling for a green recovery under a "Build Back Better" campaign, to limit the impact of future pandemics and crises such as climate change.

Moving our economies from a linear "use and refuse" production and consumption model towards a more circular bio-based economy offers opportunities for countries to rebuild their economies in an environmentally and socially inclusive manner.

But what is the bio-economy, and what is its role in the green recovery? In simple terms, a bio-economy is the use of bio-based resources to produce various products in our economy such as fuels, chemicals, plastics, fabrics etc.

Covid-19 has undoubtedly exposed weaknesses and fragilities in our global supply...