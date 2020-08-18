South Africa: Confronting Racism in Higher Education

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Office for Inclusivity & Change (OIC) invites the campus community to join part three of the Inclusive Practice Speaker Series.

Themed "Beyond task teams, investigations and transformation committees: Confronting racism in higher education", the latest virtual event will take place on Monday, 31 August, from 14:30 to 16:30.

The Inclusive Practice Speaker Series is co-hosted by UCT's OIC, School of Education and Global Citizenship Programme, and the transformation offices and committees of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and Stellenbosch University. The series brings together practitioners, academics and civil society organisations to share leading practice currently provoking new ways of doing and thinking about transformation.

Dr Nomusa Makhubu from UCT, Professor Thabo Msibi from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Professor Desiree Lewis from the University of the Western Cape will be speaking at the event. They will explore why "racialised inequalities continue to permeate multiple structures and processes, including the knowledge-generation project" in the higher education sector, despite various task teams and committees established to address the scourge.

The event will be moderated by UCT's Dr Asanda Benya, a senior lecturer in UCT's Department of Sociology.

Join the event.