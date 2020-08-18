South Africa: Confronting Racism in Higher Education

18 August 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Office for Inclusivity & Change (OIC) invites the campus community to join part three of the Inclusive Practice Speaker Series.

Themed "Beyond task teams, investigations and transformation committees: Confronting racism in higher education", the latest virtual event will take place on Monday, 31 August, from 14:30 to 16:30.

The Inclusive Practice Speaker Series is co-hosted by UCT's OIC, School of Education and Global Citizenship Programme, and the transformation offices and committees of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and Stellenbosch University. The series brings together practitioners, academics and civil society organisations to share leading practice currently provoking new ways of doing and thinking about transformation.

Dr Nomusa Makhubu from UCT, Professor Thabo Msibi from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Professor Desiree Lewis from the University of the Western Cape will be speaking at the event. They will explore why "racialised inequalities continue to permeate multiple structures and processes, including the knowledge-generation project" in the higher education sector, despite various task teams and committees established to address the scourge.

The event will be moderated by UCT's Dr Asanda Benya, a senior lecturer in UCT's Department of Sociology.

Join the event.

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UCT

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.