Swaziland: eSwatini Becomes First African State to Meet UN's 2030 Targets On HIV-Aids

18 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ambrose Dlamini

With the highest rates of HIV in the world, the tiny Kingdom of Eswatini has aggressively tackled the Aids virus through testing and treatment, coupled with strong community prevention programming.

Despite facing the world's highest HIV prevalence, Eswatini has made the remarkable achievement of being the first African nation to surpass the UN 2030 target of 95-95-95.

This means that in our kingdom, 95% of people living with HIV have been diagnosed, 95% of those diagnosed are on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment are virally suppressed. Having reached this goal 10 years ahead of the target, Eswatini becomes the first African nation to achieve this feat.

This can be attributed to a strong focus on key interventions in testing and treatment, coupled with strong community prevention programming.

Initially, when HIV-Aids broke out in Eswatini, we had a spiral of infections across the country because it was a relatively new disease for us, and we had little information about how to contain it. With an estimated 27% of adults infected with HIV-Aids, our nation was facing a massive health challenge that threatened to destabilise the health system and the nation's overall economy.

We addressed this by using a three-pronged...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

