South Africa: More Arrests in Fraud Case Linked to Vrede Dairy Farm and the Free State Department of Agriculture

analysis

Five Free State government officials were arrested by the Hawks on Monday, 17 August. This makes seven arrests so far in a case of corruption, fraud and money-laundering linked to the notorious Vrede dairy farm case and the Free State Department of Agriculture under the leadership of Mosebenzi Zwane and Ace Magashule.

Monday's announcement by the Hawk's Serious Corruption Investigation team that further arrests have been made relating to corruption in the Free State suggests that the noose is tightening around those responsible for the looting of the province under the premiership of current ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

It has emerged that it was the practice of the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development during Magashule's tenure to award large contracts to "implementing agents" - companies tasked with carrying out projects on behalf of the provincial department. At the time, the MEC of agriculture in the Free State was former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

These implementation contracts became an opportunity for massive enrichment on the part of both the companies involved and officials in the Free State agriculture department.

The DA has previously described agricultural projects in the province as "short-term financial candy bars...