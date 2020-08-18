Angola: Luachimo Dam Completed By 2021

Dundo — The eastern Lunda Norte province is expected to become the most illuminated in the eastern region of Angola, with the entry into operation of the Luachimo hydroelectric dam, planned for the first half of 2021.

Evaluated at over 212 million US dollars through credit line from China, the construction work underway since 2018, the project will increase the energy capacity provided by the infrastructure from 8.4 to 34 megawatts (MW).

The work was initially scheduled for completion this year, but due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus the work has been slow down, which has postponed the first tests scheduled for the first half of this year.

Currently, the work continues, but not with the same speed, taking into account that a large part of the Chinese workforce had to leave for the Chinese New Year celebrations and cannot return due to the pandemic.

Despite this, the project is one of the few structural works that have never stopped and that the Angolan government wants to see concluded, taking into account its importance for the materialization of the province's industrialization also known as Angola's diamond exploration power house.

The work so far, is above 60 percent concluded, said the director of the work of the Ministry of Energy and Water, in the Office of Medium Kwanza (GAMEK), Joaquim da Costa.

Joaquim da Costa explained that each of the four turbines to be installed has the capacity to generate 8.5 megawatts of electricity.