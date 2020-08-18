Malawi: Minister Donates to Machinga Family With Six Children With Disabilities

Machinga — Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati Monday donated maize flour and other basic necessities to a family with six children with disabilities in the area of Senior Chief Nkoola in Machinga.

She decided to visit the family after reading the story about the family on social media.

Kaliati said it was pathetic to see six children from the same household with various forms of disabilities.

"It is sad to see that both the twins have impaired hearing and they cannot talk and don't walk; while the two others have impaired hearing and they don't talk but they are able to walk. Two others have impaired hearing," she said.

The Minister observed that it was not normal for the six children from the same family to have disabilities, calling on religious leaders to intervene into the situation.

"After visiting the family I noticed that there are some contradicting stories about the origin of the woman especially where she came from. Her relatives reject her saying she was adopted and that she is not a member of the family," Kaliati said.

"I have learnt that the family was staying at the husbands place in a dilapidated small house which is not proper to house six children with disabilities and the newly born baby and two parents," she lamented.

Kaliati asked Chief Nkoola to allocate a piece of land to family where they could construct a house for the family which would be disability friendly.

"We call upon those who may wish to extend their hand of giving to this family to come forward through my Ministry and take part in assisting the family," she added.

Senior Chief Nkoola said he thought of posting the story of the family on social media as one way of asking for assistance from well-wishers towards the family. He said he was grateful to see the minister reacting swiftly to support the family.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Omar Chisale, head of the family, said they have been going to various hospitals to seek medical attention without any success.

"We have even gone to traditional doctors to find out what is really happening to our family but to no avail. The condition of my children has really affected me as I cannot go about to search for money to feed them because the children need much of our attention. My wife alone cannot properly look after six children with disabilities," he said.

Chisale disclosed that although the first twins were born in 2004 none of them has been at school because of walking challenges to access education.

He hailed Kaliati for the support, saying: "I am glad that the Minister has pledged to facilitate construction of our house. It has been very difficult for us to leave in a one-bedroom house with all the seven children."

Chisale bemoaned discrimination and castigation his family suffers from the community on the basis of having children with disabilities.

Chisale and his wife Margret Daiman together with their children live in Romani Village in the area of TA Nkoola in the district.