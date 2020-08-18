Malawi: Chilima Takes Reforms to North Malawi - Calls for Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel Immediate Renovation

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has described the state in which a state-run Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel is as very poor, not befitting a hotel in the 21 century.

He has since ordered that renovation should be done one facility as a matter of urgency.

Chilima made the directive in Mzuzu on Tuesday at the start of his discussions with parastatal organisations in his capacity as the Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.

"Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel facilities are in a poor state and must be renovated with urgency. The conference facilities and rooms leave a lot to be desired. To say the least, the Hotel does not reflect what a hotel ought to be in 2020," he says on his Facebook page.

"As such, on behalf of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic, and on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Dr. Michael Usi, I have directed that Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel be renovated as soon as possible just like Sunbird has done with some of its hotels," he added.

Chilima further expressed displeasure with the poor waste management in Mzuzu City.

He suggested that the council should consider launching a Keep Mzuzu City Clean initiative where residents would be involved to save the city from its current state of affairs.

On air transport, Chilima says he is convinced that Mzuzu Airport still has the potential and capacity to handle aircraft that would export produce from the region such as coffee and beef in the short term arrangement.

"But for that to happen, the Council must liaise with the Department of Civil Aviation to construct a fence so that the Airport is no longer a footpath or a grazing area for Cattle and Goats. I am delighted that relevant stakeholders on the issues that I have raised have shown willingness to act as soon as possible," says the Vice President.

Chilima is in Mzuzu engaging Heads of Parastatals and Local Councils today while tomorrow he will engage northern region Private Sector and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) on Public Sector Reforms which are aimed at improving service delivery for the people of Malawi.

