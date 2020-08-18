Malawi: Analyst Tips Chakwera Not to Be 'Trial and Error' Leader

A political scientist from Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), Mustapha Hussein, has advised President Lazarus Chakwera against being a "trial and error" type of a leader by rescinding decisions passed on to the public for the sake of pleasing some quarters of society.

Since Chakwera's triumph in the court-sanctioned June 23 Fresh Presidential Election, the Malawi leader has made two major u-turns following public outcry.

"Rescinding decising passed to the public for the sake of pleasing some quarters of the public is not good for the nation," pointed out Hussein.

Following a public outcry which included women activists, President Chakwera renamed the Ministry of Community Development and Social Welfare to Ministry of Gender, Disability and Social Welfare.

The second scenario was just last week where religious bodies demanded reversal of COVID-19 guidelines which restricted any gathering to not more than 10.

After the pressure from those bodies, Government quickly bowed down.

But Hussein advised President Chakwera's led- administration to consult widely before reaching decisions.

"Government should be thorough and systematic in making decision because decisions makes

policies so there is need for wider consultation before decision is made because we are in democratic society," he said.

The university professor urged government to be decisive.

