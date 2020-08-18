Malawi: Susan Dossi Dumps DPP, Opts for Utm Over MCP in Tonse Alliance

18 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West, Susan Dossi, has dumped the erastwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and defected to UTM Party which is in the governing Tonse Alliance.

Dossi, who won as an independent legislator but joined DPP, announced her defection to UTM on Tuesday afternoon at Chapananga Community Day Secondary School.

"I am now a member of UTM Party," said Dossi.

Dossi, a daughter of veteran politician and former minister Moses Dossi, said she has been lured to join UTM because of its sound leadership and transformation agenda led by State Vice President Saulos Chilima.

She said the decision to defect is in line with the wishes of her constituents.

"My constituents have aksed me to join UTM because the party is gaining ground in the Lower Shire," she said.

Dossi has been welcomed by the party's Publicity Secretary Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga and Director of Political Affairs Anitta Kalinde.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

