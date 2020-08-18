Malawi: Mpinganjira Vows Not to Bow Out of 'Frontline Politics' to Help DPP Rebuild

Veteran firebrand politician Brown James (BJ) Mpinganjira says he will not be stampeded out of a frontline role in Malawi politics , saying he is determined to stay put in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and help it rebuild.

Mpinganjnira was reacting to calls by a section of the youth in theDPP calling for his retirement.

The group led by councillor Emmanuel Matewere of Mapanga ward said Mpinhanjira and other recycled old politicians should pave way for the party's renewal.

The group even threatened to hold demonstrations to advance their stand on August 28

But speaking in an interview with Prophet Shephered Buhsiri's owned Rainbow Television, BJ said he will neither be retiring from the party nor from politics, saying he remains a conviction politician.

Mpinganjira also dismissed as misleading that he was appointed spokesperson of former president Peter Mutharika.

"If I was appointed spokesperson, first of all I would have accepted but to be honest with you I have not been appointed Mutharika's spokesperson," he said.

However, he said the DPP is strategising to have a number of politicians to be its spokespersons on different areas and that he is among those considered in those roles.

"There have been attempts to have a large group of people talk on behalf of the party," he said.

DPP spokesperson is Nicholous Dausi.

But Mpinganjira said DPP wants to amplifiy the voices of the party.

" Politics is dynamic and we live in a period of multiplicity where one single voice will not be enough and you need several voices to speak. DPP is a big party no single individual can speak for the DPP it is a big party, I haven't been appointed," he said.

Mpinganjira said he contented being a member of DPP national governing council and that he can contribute effectively even without a position.

"You don't need to be an office bearer to affect change," he said.

Mpinganjira, a self-styled evangelist, said DPP will rebuild and come out of the current state strong.

"We are living in difficult times where people's direction is difficult to understand which needs to be seen in spiritual aspects," he said.

Mpinganjira , former minister, is one the frontline troops who championed multi-party democracy and fought for one party dictatorship.

He was a powerful minister in the United Democratic Front (UDF) but quit the party to form his NDA which he contested for presidency in 2004 and lost.

He rejoined UDF after 2004 elections and in 2009 contested as running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate John Tembo but lost.

Mpinganjira then joined People's Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda where he was treasurer general but dumped the party after it lost 2014 elections.

He then joined DPP and former president Mutharika appointed him chairperson of the Roads Authority. His son, Chipiliro Mpinganira is Member of Parliament for Blantyre City Central of DPP and served Mutharika's Cabinet as deputy minister of defence.

