Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition Temporarily Shuts Down Operations

18 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) on Tuesday, August 18, has said that they have temporarily suspended operations in Tanzania as it seeks reconciliation with the Police force.

This comes after the Police force ordered CRDB Bank to block THRDC's account, for allegedly signing contracts with donors without consulting the Treasury Office and office of the Registrar of NGOs.

"Dear members and stakeholders, following an emergency Board of directors meeting, the Board has come into conclusion to temporarily suspend the Coalition's operations until further notice. The board apologises to its members and stakeholders for the inconveniences caused by the decision including the delay in payments and such related issues," reads a part of a public statement issued on Tuesday by THRDC Board Chairperson Ms Vicky Ntetema.

On Friday, August 14, THRDC received complaints from some of its members who claimed that they were denied access to receive funds via the Coalition's bank account (CRDB), part of the statement reads.

"It was due to this, THRDC on Saturday sought assistance from the bank, and we came to realise that the account was blocked by the bank--on orders by the Police Force pending interrogation," writes the board chair.

According to the statement, THRDC National Coordinator Onesmo Olengerumwa on Monday, August 16 was summoned at the Police headqjuarters for interrogation in connection with the alleged offence.

Also Read

Libya unity government t signs military accord with Qatar, Turkey

Sudan inks provisional peace deal with SPLM-N rebels

TikTok ramps up defense against US accusations

Israeli planes bomb Gaza as Egyptians seek to restore calm

Mr Olengurumwa was freed on a bail of Sh200 million, according to the statement.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.