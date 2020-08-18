Tanzania: NMB Bank Appoints Ruth Zaipuna New CEO

18 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — NMB Bank Tanzania has today August 18 appointed Ruth Zaipuna as its Chief Executive Officer after serving in an acting capacity since October 2019.

In a statement signed by the Bank's board chairman Dr Edwin Mhede, the bank said Ms Zaipuna has made a significant contribution in strategy, governance, cost efficiency and overall leadership of the bank.

"Ruth has been instrumental during the transition period and a key player in the growth realisation of NMB. Now, with full responsibility of the leadership of the bank, she will continue to drive the strong performance agenda of NMB towards a sustainable delivery of its strategic objectives," wrote Dr Mhede.

According to the statement, Ruth started her career in 2002 at Price Waterhouse Coopers Limited (PwC), specialising in the audits of commercial banks and other financial institutions for a decade, and with Standard Chartered Bank as an Executive Director Finance and CFO for seven years before joining NMB Bank.

