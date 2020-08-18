Mali: Updated - Mali President Detained By Mutinying Soldiers

Pixabay
Mali flag map
18 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The President of Mali, Boubacar Keita, was detained by mutinying soldiers on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report. The news agency quotes two Mali security sources as confirming the detention.

The detention was also confirmed to the BBC by a Mali government spokesperson. Mali has been in crisis since 2012 after a military coup ousted its former president, Amadou Toure, with a large part of the country now controlled by armed jihadists.

There have been mass demonstrations in the capital, Bamako, after controversial general elections in the West African country earlier this year.

Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in July led a peace mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to seek a solution to the crisis.

The committee eventually recommended a unity government for the troubled country.

While the political crisis still persists, Reuters reports that soldiers on Tuesday at the Kati military base near Bamako rounded up a number of senior civilian and military officials.

The mutiny has been condemned by ECOWAS, the U.S. and France, from whom Mali gained its independence.

"This mutiny comes at a time when, for several months now, Ecowas has been taking initiatives and conducting mediation efforts with all the Malian parties," an ECOWAS statement said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Arrest of Mali President, PM Points to Military Grab
Mali Opposition Rejects Unity Govt Proposal
West Africa Threatens to Sanction Mali's Parties
Mali Swears in New Constitutional Court Judges
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Reports of Mali President, PM Arrested as Fear of Coup Grows
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.