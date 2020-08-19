Nigeria: Art Contests 'ARTTA' to Give Succour to Visual Artists Amidst Covid-19 Challenge

The Arts Talent Africa's (ARTTA) Covid-19 challenge is organising a competition for talented artists from 23 African countries to win cash prizes in an art challenge of painting, sculpture and others.

Tagged 'ARTTA COVID-19 Challenge', the competition is bent on empowering topnotch visual artists from age 16 to 60 who do not have the access to funding and visibility they need to reach their goals.

Intrinsic to its name, Arts Talent Africa is tagged as an online competition created to support refined artists from 23 countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic from all regions of Africa.

Featuring 23 countries including Egypt, Kenya, Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa and others, African artists are to create a piece on the topic, 'The coronavirus and its effect on the African community'

Founded by Nkaze Aichetou Njoya, a Cameroonian, and co-founded by Melissa Ukamaka (CEO) a Nigerian, the organisation was designed to revamp the art industry in their countries and Africa at large, by making it more accessible and beneficial to artists, youthful and contemporary, thus creating a community of avid lovers of art.

Melissa says, "Art is inherent to African culture and expression, and serves as a form of income for many youths who depend on their creativity as a lifeline. However, financing their business is often a challenge.

"Regardless, those with the financial capabilities have best marketed their art through exhibitions, which, in some countries might be restricted right now for health and safety reasons,"

She expressed that industries across Africa have been grossly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing business opportunities and revenue for many, including the art industry.

More than ever, she continued that ARTTA believes in the potential of African youths to convert their skills and talents to income.

In gratitude to the sponsors, namely Global Trusted Xchange, XPTech Power Limited, and Skytrack West Africa Services limited, the organisers say they are now able to offer more to talented Africans across the continent with a cash prize of $1000, $500 and $200 for the winner, first runner up and 2nd runner-up respectively.

As such, applicants are to register on the official website, artstalentafrica.com before August 31st, 2020. Shortlisted artists will be given a set period of time to create a sculpture, painting, craft or other acceptable art form, after which the top 10 winners will be determined by a panel of judges.

Public Relations Officer of ARTTA Challenge, Deborah Odibo says, "So far we have received many applications, and encourage every African artist to keep their creative juices flowing and to never give up hope despite the pandemic. We urge all African artists to participate in this challenge, and to use this opportunity to create further wealth for themselves despite this global pandemic".