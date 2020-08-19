Malian President and Prime Minister Arrested By Soldiers in a Military Revolt

18 August 2020
Radio France Internationale
By RFI

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, nicknamed IBK, and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Bamako by soldiers in revolt.

"We have taken control of the President of the Republic and his Prime Minister," a mutiny leader told RFI's correspondent, Serge Daniel.

"We went to his home where he was with the Prime Minister. We asked him to come with us for a discussion. They are currently in our hands and we are going up to Kati, " the mutineer added.

Soldiers shot guns in the air Tuesday morning at Soundiata Keïta military barracks in Kati, some 15 kilometres from Bamako, the capital, before taking control of the barracks and military officials.

After travelling to the capital, the mutineers arrested high-ranking army officers, including the Minister of Defence, and reportedly other civilians.

The mutineers have not indicated why they are unhappy and what their aims are.

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his full support for mediation efforts after speaking to his Niger and Ivorian counterparts, Mahamadou Issoufou and Alassane Ouattara, respectively, as well as Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall.

Macron is "closely following the situation and condemns the attempted mutiny in progress," according to the president's office.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.