Mali - UN Chief Demands 'Immediate and Unconditional Release' of President, Cabinet Members

Kim Haughton/UN Photo
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of the Republic of Mali, addresses the general debate of the 74th session General Assembly (file photo).
18 August 2020
UN News Service

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and the rule of law in Mali, after mutinying troops arrested the country's leader and other senior officials on Tuesday.

Soldiers had initially staged a mutiny at a base near the capital, Bamako, before subsequently detaining President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and other members of his government, according to media reports.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali", his Spokesperson said in a statement.

"To this end, he demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and members of his cabinet."

Weeks of protests

In recent weeks, protests have been held in Mali to demand the President's resignation, with widespread anger aimed at alleged corruption, mismanagement of the economy, and the progress of the counter-insurgency against Jihadists in northern and central regions.

The UN chief reiterated his call for a negotiated solution and peaceful resolution of differences.

Mr. Guterres urged all stakeholders, particularly the defence and security forces, to exercise maximum restraint and uphold human rights.

Full support for AU, ECOWAS

The Secretary-General also expressed his full support to the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) who are working to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Mali, including through the good offices of his Special Representative, Mohammed Ibn Chambas.

Read the original article on UN News.

More on This
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Mali Opposition Rejects Unity Govt Proposal
West Africa Threatens to Sanction Mali's Parties
Mali Swears in New Constitutional Court Judges
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.