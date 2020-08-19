Nigeria: Fear Grips Zamfara Locals Over Flood Alerts

Pear has enveloped residents in seven local government areas in Zamfara State over possible flooding as National Emergency Management Agency warned of the impending disaster, Caliphate Trust reports.

The Agency had earlier warned of impending floods in seven local government areas of the state. The disaster had already hit Zurmi and Gusau local government areas with a resultant loss of property.

According to the Agency, this year's annual flood outlook has predicted the highly probable flood risk areas in Zamfara State to include Bakura, Maradun, Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas; while the probable flood risk areas are Tsafe, Birnin-Magaji/Kiyawa and Gusau North local government areas.

Residents in the would-be affected local government areas, who spoke to our correspondent, said they were frightened by the incident in Zurmi and could not predict what the future holds for them in terms of flooding.

"We are in fear of what may happen next. This is because the prediction of possible flooding has come to pass in some of the local government areas. We are taking measures to mitigate the effect of the disaster on our communities, "a resident, Muazu Sani, said.

Another resident, Mustapha Ibrahim, in Bakura Local Government Area, said any time there was a heavy downpour, he does not have rest of mind until it stops.

"You know we are in the month of August; now the rainfall is heavier, excessive and incessant. Most of the flooding occurs in this month or September. Everyone is panicking, especially those with houses around the river channels or canals," he said.

However, some residents were putting the blames on those who dump refuse on waterways and drainage while they fully know the consequences of their actions, making reference to how floodwaters have displaced people in Zurmi Local Government Area.

"How can residents be clogging water canals and drainage and not expect floods? How many times do authorities have to warn people on this? Do we have to be reminded every now and then that our actions will cause serious environmental problems? People have to come back to their senses if we are truly afraid of flood disaster," they fumed.

The officials of the agency have embarked on a massive sensitisation campaign in the state. This is part of the agency's move to alert residents to take precautionary measures against the disaster.

The Director-General of the agency, AVM Muhammad Alhaji Mohammed (rtd), who was represented by Head of Unit, Planning, Research and Forecasting, NEMA Sokoto Operations office, TukurAbubakar, said it had become imperative for residents to take precautionary measures against the disaster.

"NEMA has discovered that for planning any flood management measures, reliable, accurate, timely information, publicity, sensitisation and awareness campaigns are required to reduce the anticipated impacts that may occur," he said.

The Director-General enumerated the remote causes of flood to include construction on waterways, constant indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage, especially polythene bags and non-distilling of drainage among others.

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle had directed the Directorate of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs to visit the areas affected by the flood and assess the level of the damage in order to give immediate assistance to the affected communities.

He assured that relief materials would be provided to all the affected communities as soon as government receives the report of the damage caused by the disaster so as to reduce the sufferings of the victims.