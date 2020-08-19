Zimbabwe: John Cole Spreads Wings to Counter Covid-19

After counting losses due to coronavirus, dancer and choreographer John Cole has spread his wings from stage work to open a public relations firm to help artistes.

Cole, who has worked with a number of local notable musicians, revealed in an interview that he was working on a project which involved various artistes.

"Covid-19 has greatly affected my career. I am still having dancing contracts but they are very few and the fees have fallen due to the effects of the pandemic. I have decided to help other artistes through the PR initiative," said Cole.

"Things are moving well. I get my paychecks and my works keep coming in. I do consultancy, connecting artistes, entities and individuals. Currently we have several clients on our books under the John Cole Group which is a public relations firm," he said.

He said he is set to drop a music video with DJ Naida of the track titled "Tamba".

"Like I said, I am working on a John Cole project that will break the internet locally, regionally and internationally. I can't wait for the release of this project. It will place my brand and Zimbabwe on the map. Raising our flag is priority without a shadow of doubt. We are starting off with dropping a music video with DJ Naida from our latest offering track titled Tamba," he said.

Cole added that artistes should adapt to the new normal of doing things because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is high time most artistes move on with time as technology now dominates the world. Your home is now your stage and make use of the online platforms availed to you to stay relevant. I miss interacting with people. I miss travelling out the country too. I am a foodie, so I enjoy tasting various cuisines when I travel," he said.

Asked who are his next targets to work with, Cole said he is targeting big international names if given the chance.

"When this is over, the lockdown and the pandemic issues, I would love to work with Boity, Cassper Nyovest and even international big stars like Usher, Chris Brown, Tiwa, Davido, and Simi if I get the chance."

Recently he made headlines when he choreographed for comedian and musician Mai TiTi's show on Nash TV and Sharon Manatsa's show.