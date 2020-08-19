Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 410 New Infections

The total coronavirus cases in Nigeria reached 49, 895 after 410 new cases were found in the country on Tuesday.

Of these, more than 37, 000 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country's 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

Four deaths were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 981.

This was disclosed by the NCDC, the agency heading Nigeria's national response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the deadly pneumonia-like disease that has spread to over 200 countries, infecting more than 22 million.

According to the NCDC data, the most affected age group in the country is between 31 to 40.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday warned that young people between the ages of 20 and 40 who are unaware they are infected because they have no or mild symptoms are most likely the potential spreaders of the virus.

Also, the majority of Nigerians who contracted COVID-19 so far did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another individual with the virus, meaning that the origin of their infection is unknown.

More than half of the COVID-19 cases on Monday (210) were from Lagos, Nigeria's commericial nerve centre that is also the country's epicentre for the virus.

Nigeria has been reporting daily cases below 500 for more than a month now.

The 410 new infections are from the following 16 states:

Lagos-210 FCT-45 Ondo-30 Plateau-21 Edo-19 Ogun-16 Oyo-13 Nasarawa-12 Bauchi-11 Enugu-10 Kwara-7 Kaduna-6 Anambra-4 Ebonyi-3 Abia-2 Rivers-1.

Authorities had announced that international flights will resume in Africa's biggest economy on August 29.