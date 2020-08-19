Tanzania: 4 Youth Groups Get Major Boost for Critical Scheme

FOUR youth innovative startups from various parts of the country have been awarded 6,000 US dollars each as seed funds during the Amua Accelerator II Demo Day held in Dar es Salaam to help transform their ideas into viable businesses.

Dubbed Innovate for Disability, Amua Accelerator II is a project championed by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and is funded by UKAid and is implemented in partnership with Sahara Venture.

The four winning teams were part of seven best teams that came up with ideas to address sexual reproductive health challenges among people with disabilities in the country by using technological innovations.

According to Adam Mbyallu of Sahara Ventures, the aim of the accelerator was to seek solutions through technology to solve day to day challenges related to sexual reproductive health for people with disabilities by first identifying the challenges.

Among the issues addressed by the teams were issues of facilities in hospitals as well as communication between health workers and patients.

"After brainstorming with experts from various sectors, challenges that were identified included communication, because we came to realize that health workers do not receive training on sign language to communicate with people who have hearing impairment," he said.

He also observed that due to the corona virus pandemic, the accelerator was the first ever to be conducted virtually this year.

Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) Director General, Dr Amos Nungu, commended all the people who were involved in the project, noting that teams that participated in the process were winners.

"For just being part of the process to reach out to people with disabilities to get access to health services through innovations is a great stride," he said.

He added that innovative solutions to provide services which are inclusive is vital, given that we are already a middle income country; the initiative is a milestone towards achieving good health for everybody.

COSTECH is a government agency responsible for promotion and coordination of science and technology.

The four winning teams that received the seed funds were e-Afya from Dar es Salaam, Nulaif Centre from Kilimanjaro, Safebox from Kilimanjaro and Frendlicom from Iringa.