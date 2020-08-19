Tanzania: Kalemani - Settle Power Bills, Else...

THE Government has set a two-week deadline for private and public institutions to clear their debts to the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) or face dire consequences, which include disconnection of power services.

The caution was sounded on Monday by the Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, during the event of inaugurating electricity supply services in Siha and Hai districts, in Kilimanjaro Region.

This is part of the Third Phase of the first round of Kilimanjaro Region's version of the Rural Energy Agency (REA) implementation.

"Until today, private individuals and institutions owe Tanesco more than 60m/- while public institutions owe the power utility more than 300 billion shillings. "I am taking this opportunity to ask them to pay within fourteen days or face disconnection without any further notice or reminder.

"Money is very important for the sustainability of Tanesco, therefore make sure you all pay within the time frame I have specified; there will be no mercy for anybody and I won't accept any appeals for extension of payments or any explanations; just go and pay before disconnection is undertaken," he warned.

Dr Kalemani further explained that all the wards and hamlets within Kilimanjaro Region would be connected under the REA project and refuted reports by people he described as ill-willed, who he said went around saying that the project won't succeed.

During the occasion, an old man Abraham Jeremiah (65) a resident of Lokiri Village in Kashashi Ward in Siha District was the main centre of attention after shedding tears when Minister Kalemani switched on lights in his house, to launch the service in houses and public service institutions in Hai and Siha districts.

"For me, this is just a dream because I started applying for electricity connection 26 years ago; I was subjected to many charges, but today I have electricity in my house after paying Tsh. 27,000/=. I am relaying my heartfelt thanks to President John Magufuli and his Government for addressing the concerns of poor people," he said.

Siha District Commissioner Onesmo Buswelu, hailed Dr. Kalemani for his elaboration concerning the completion of the REA project within the district, a move which he said was the answer to critics who mocked the project.