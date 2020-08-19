Tanzania: Yanga Trumpet As Vita Duo Pick

AFTER sealing double transfer deals of Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe from Congo DR giants AS Vita, Young Africans have announced to snatch a prolific net burster.

The two players were confirmed Yanga players on Monday evening after signing two year deals in Congo and are expected to land in the country this week.

Elaborating on the fulfilled contracts all the way from Congo, GSM's Investment Director Hersi Said insisted that it was not easy to get the duo but called on the team's fans to expect a transformed squad next season capable to challenge for titles.

"Both players were playing for AS Vita and fortunately, I had good discussion with the club owners over their transfer deals and are now legal players for Yanga," he said.

He further disclosed that they were in the final stages to get Covid-19 certificates which will help the players to land in the country and start serving the club.

"If we will manage to get the required documents very fast, then by Thursday (tomorrow), we will be back in Tanzania," he said.

Again, Hersi pointed out that the other position they want to cement a lot for Yanga is the striking sector as such, they have already put on their radars what he described as a prolific box striker.

He however could not mention which country the player will come from while saying what they want is someone whose solo job will be to put the ball into the net.

"We expect to name him on Friday as such, people should just be ready for that big deal. When everything is done, we will inform the public through our official news outlets," he said.

He continued: "As we promised, our target is to ensure that this club rise to become one of the biggest sides in Africa and be the first team from Tanzania to win the big title from the continent. "To achieve this, we are ensuring that we do get good players who are capable to compete to match the dreams of the club. We want Yanga players to have high class abilities to do wonders," he said.

However, queried to comment on claims that Burundian trainer Cedric Kazi is the possible successor of Luc Eymael, Hersi said that the rumours linking him to join Yanga are not far from the truth.