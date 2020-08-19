Zimbabwean Government Slams Archbishop, and Court Bars Jailed Hopewell Chin'ono's Lawyer

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fazila Mahomed

The Zimbabwean government has accused the archbishop of Harare of inciting civil war, while the lawyer of detained journalist Hopewell Chino'no was barred from representing him.

The crisis in Zimbabwe has taken a new twist following a #ZimbabweanLivesMatter solidarity statement and call for dialogue made by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) on 14 August. Authorities responded harshly by singling out the Archbishop of Harare, Robert Christopher Ndlovu, accusing him of "fanning tribalism and inciting a civil war".

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said:

"We vehemently object to and strongly condemn the pastoral letter of Archbishop Christopher Ndlovu and his coterie of Catholic bishop prelates.

"With nefarious cynicism to history, Archbishop Robert Christopher Ndlovu is inching to lead the Zimbabwe Catholic congregation into the darkest dungeons of Rwanda-type genocide."

The annual pastoral letter issued by a seven-member Catholic bishops conference comes at a time when Zimbabwe is facing a host of serious socio-economic challenges, ranging from massive corruption scandals, dissatisfaction and consequent dissent among citizens.

SA President Cyril Ramaphosa last week sent a special envoy led by Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete to Zimbabwe, but the envoy was limited...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

