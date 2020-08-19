South Africa: Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding

Due to severe constraints in the power generation system, Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 4pm to 10pm today.

Meanwhile, stage 2 load shedding will continue on Wednesday between 9am and 10pm.

"The breakdown of four units overnight and this morning at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba, and Lethabo power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of a unit at Medupi, has resulted in the power system being constrained," the power utility explained.

Eskom has also warned that further deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the escalation of load shedding at short notice.

"As the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile, this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week, particularly as the cold front hits."

According to Eskom, unplanned breakdowns stand at more than 11 900MW of capacity, adding to the 4 350MW currently out on planned maintenance.

"We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load shedding and keep the lights on," the utility advised.