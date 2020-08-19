Nigeria: Victor Moses Excited With Inter's Stride in Europa

Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses, has expressed his delight with Inter Milan's qualification for the Europa League final.

The Milan-based side qualified for their first Europa League final in 22 years after a five-star performance against Ukrainian giants, Shakhtar Donetsk whom they thrashed 5-0 in the second semi-final on Monday.

It was a brace from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio that saw Inter Milan progress into a first European Cup final since winning the 2010 Champions League final in 2010

Moses who made a cameo appearance for D'Ambrosio celebrated the feat on social media yesterday as he wrote on his Twitter handle: "Job done. Into the Final!"

The Nerazzuri will now face five-time winners Sevilla in the final on Friday in Cologne, Germany.

The Spanish side came from a goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 in Sunday's first semi-final.