Nigeria: Victor Moses Excited With Inter's Stride in Europa

19 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja

Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses, has expressed his delight with Inter Milan's qualification for the Europa League final.

The Milan-based side qualified for their first Europa League final in 22 years after a five-star performance against Ukrainian giants, Shakhtar Donetsk whom they thrashed 5-0 in the second semi-final on Monday.

It was a brace from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio that saw Inter Milan progress into a first European Cup final since winning the 2010 Champions League final in 2010

Moses who made a cameo appearance for D'Ambrosio celebrated the feat on social media yesterday as he wrote on his Twitter handle: "Job done. Into the Final!"

The Nerazzuri will now face five-time winners Sevilla in the final on Friday in Cologne, Germany.

The Spanish side came from a goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 in Sunday's first semi-final.

