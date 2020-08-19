Nigeria: Scarcity - Banks Restrict Forex Spending Abroad

19 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu and Balarabe Alkassim

To avoid foreign exchange (forex) settlement risk, some banks have reduced the amount of dollars customers can spend abroad using their debit cards.

This is even as Startimes, a satellite service provider decried forex scarcity for its operation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced its intervention in the domestic forex market due to dollar shortages.

First Bank Plc in a message to our correspondent wrote: "Please be advised that the card spending limit on the First Bank's MasterCard is $500 monthly across the border, which is within 30 days. Thank you for banking with us."

Guarantee Trust Bank also stated: "Dear customer, the monthly spending limit on your @gtbank Naira Mastercard is now $100 for international transactions." On January 4th, the monthly limit was $3000 with a $300 daily withdrawal limit.

Stanbic IBTC had advised it would cut spending limit by half to $500 monthly from Monday and would limit cash withdrawals to $100.

Zenith Bank said it will temporarily suspend the use of debit cards abroad for cash withdrawals and cut the monthly spending limit abroad by more than half to $200. It had earlier set $1,000 month withdrawal abroad.

Ecobank and Fidelity Bank - have also lowered withdrawal limits for individuals while abroad.

The CEO, of Star Times, David Wang, while speaking before the House Adhoc Committee investigating the non-implementation of Pay-As-You-Watch services by Multichoice and other providers said: "Most of the equipment are not manufactured and scarcity of dollar and euro at official rate has increased our cost of operations. Sometimes, you get a dollar between N450 and N480 naira."

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Unyime Idem said increment on satellite services of between 30 and 31 percent was not tenable.

"We will give you some time to go back to the management and look at the increment as it relates to the 2.5 percent VAT increment, then come back to the committee. What you have done is between 30 and 31 percent. But for this particular increase, we will not accept it."

The CBN is yet to resume forex sales to retail currency traders after it banned international travel as part of a lockdown measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali President Resigns After Being Arrested by Mutinying Soldiers
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.