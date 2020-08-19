Gambia: The IEC, Covid-19 and the Niamina West by Elections

18 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

National Assembly Elections for Niamina West and Council Elections for a number of wards are still waiting to be conducted. The Calendar of the IEC has not indicated when the BY elections would take place.

The Elections Act however states one thing that should be taken into consideration.

Section 84 Subsection 2 of the Elections Act states:

"Except when a vacancy occurs within nine months of the anticipated dissolution of the National Assembly or the Local Government Council, the Commission shall appoint an election day for by -election for a member to represent a constituency or Local Government Area no later than ninety days after the seat became vacant. "

This is the law. However, because of COVID 19, the IEC is claiming that it is relying on Section 127 of the Elections Act to suspend the holding of the By-election. This gives the IEC powers to resolve issues not covered in the Act.

Foroyaa will contact the IEC for more information before explaining the content of Section 127.

