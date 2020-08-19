Somalia: Govt Rejects Taiwan Bid to Establish Diplomatic Outpost Somaliland

18 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Federal Government of Somalia condemns Taiwan's reckless attempts to infringe on the Sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and violate its Territorial Integrity.

The Federal Government of Somalia repudiates such misguided endeavours that seek to sow discord and division among our people.

The Federal Republic of Somalia stands to protect its Sovereignty, the Unity of its People and its Territorial Integrity.

Somalia affirms its position of respect for the Principle of Sovereignty of States in accordance with the International Law and the Charters of the United Nations.

The Federal Government of Somalia therefore, calls on Taiwan to cease its misinformed ventures into any part of the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia. These Principles are non-negotiable to the Federal Government of Somalia.

Last week, Taiwan opened a representative office in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, terming the move as important for their mutual cooperation.

Both Somaliland and Taiwan have declared themselves independent. But nobody recognises Somaliland apart from themselves.

Taiwan, officially, the Republic of China (RoC), is currently only recognised by the Kingdom of eSwatini, the result of Beijing's relentless effort to convince the world of One China Policy.

Beijing sees itself as the only legal representative for China abroad and sees Taiwan as a part of the territory under the People's Republic of China (PRC).

