Tanzania: No Coaching Deal With As Vita Coach, Insists GSM Boss

YOUNG Africans yesterday denounced speculations that they are on the verge to sign AS Vita Head Coach Florent Ibenge as Luc Eymael successor at the club.

Lately, social media outlets have been splashed with photos of Yanga's kit and merchandise suppliers GSM's Investment Director Hersi Said together with Ibenge amid claims that he will be landing at Jangwani Street based side.

But, speaking all the way from DR Congo, Said disclosed that he has gone there to do football business with AS Vita plus signing other players to join Yanga ahead of next season.

"I am here to do football business and with the level of reception I have received from AS Vita president and other club officials, everything is unfolding well," he said.

He added that the business talks will involve cutting short contracts of some AS Vita players who will join Yanga a move he described as fruitful for the Jangwani giants.

"We want to be a good example by following the right procedures to get players who are still contracted to their teams and not like other clubs which ignore such legal steps," he said.

He however failed to make public the names of the targeted players set to join Yanga while urging the club's fans to be ready for the good news.

About Ibenge, Said narrated that he has been tasked by his team's management to ensure that he drives the club further to clinch the CAF Champions League title within the next two years.

Until now, Yanga has not paraded the successor of the Belgian trainer Eymael who was sent packing following his unsportsmanship comments he made while serving the club.

He navigated Yanga to finish second on the league table behind champions Simba SC and was once considered as a long time coach for the Jangwani based side.

However, in a squad rebuilding exercise, Yanga recently parted ways with 16 players who were part of the team last season as they want to create a title competitive squad during the next campaign.

As a result of this, most people have been pointing fingers at the club as why they are busy recruiting new players without hiring the new coach first to give them proper direction of what sort of players are demanded for the club.