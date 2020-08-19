Sudan: Cabinet Briefed On Visit of Egyptian PM to Country

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held today's morning its regular meeting headed by the council's chairman, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, during which the Prime Minster provided an enlightenment on the visit of the Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Madbouly to the country, accompanied by the ministers of health, energy, electricity, industry and trade, and the session of joint talks and bilateral meetings between the ministers and their Egyptian counterparts and discussed issues of the electrical connectivity, infrastructure, investment, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, trade exchange, and health and education.

Dr. Hamdouk has indicated that the visit constitutes the beginning of a joint work between the two countries.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the government's spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih, stated that the cabinet has praised the good and organized preparation for the visit, stressing the need to revitalize the work of the joint committees, the holding of the joint investment conference next October and to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in a way that serve the common interests in a positive and rapid manner.

He indicated the council's emphasis on the necessity of the return of Cairo University, Khartoum Branch, as an addition to the Sudan's higher education according to certain goals within the framework of foreign universities coming to the country, pointing to the council's confirmation to the visit's excellent results, especially the Egyptian side's initiative to receive the wounded of the revolution.