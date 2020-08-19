Sudan: Tawer - State, Society and Health Authority Share Responsibility to Limit Corona Spread

18 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies, the member of the Sovereign Council, Professor Sidig Tawer, has stressed on the joint responsibility that is shared between the state, society and the health authority for limiting the spread of the Corona pandemic.

Tawer added in the press conference held this evening at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), that it is imperative for everyone to share the information, and observe the reality and how to take the necessary measures that enable everyone to limit the spread of Corona.

He described the report prepared by the Epidemiology Department of the Ministry of Health as a comprehensive technical report, and that it was prepared in a scientific manner and contains accurate analyzes.

The member of the Sovereign Council asserted the importance of the report for which the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies has fully devoted its meeting No. (75) for the report, and during which the committee has reviewed the general health conditions of the Corona pandemic its spread, number of infections, and the general situation of epidemics in the country.

The head of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies said that the committee determined the necessity of informing the citizens of this report and to share with them the correct information related to the current reality, on background of the previous measures and procedures that required easing restrictions, and the gradual return to work of some activities.

